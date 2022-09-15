Urban employment guarantee: An idea whose time has come

*** -Rajasthan has launched an urban jobs guarantee scheme, seeking to provide relief to the urban unemployed -While the need is evident due to high levels of unemployment and inflation's impact, funding such a scheme is not an easy task -Careful design is needed to ensure such a scheme provides only temporary relief and more importantly, reskills workers so they become employable at the earliest *** The Rajasthan government has just launched an urban employment guarantee scheme which seeks to provide jobs on demand to the urban...