UP Startup Policy | Fill gaps to unleash entrepreneurial prowess

Pranav Dwivedi
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh is the largest state of India in terms of population and has a great market potential for agritech, edtech, healthcare, and manufacturing-based startups

India’s startup ecosystem post-COVID-19 is witnessing a revival, with many new ventures coming up, and the old ones scaling new heights contributing immensely to the economy.

States across the country have been introducing policies to encourage entrepreneurship over the past few years. One such state that took a considerable leap towards building a startup ecosystem is Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government introduced the Uttar Pradesh 2020 Startup Policy with a clear vision to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. The policy is expected to boost UP’s GDP in the long run, and make the state a preferred destination for startups, both in terms of starting up new ventures and for scaling up existing ones.

Now the government has introduced amendments to the policy to cater for the needs of a wider audience, and promote a startup culture across Uttar Pradesh.

Revamped Policy

The UP 2020 Startup Policy is targeted at all aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to start their own venture, and make a mark in the business world. The policy also aims to encourage existing entrepreneurs to scale up their operations, and make investments in the state.