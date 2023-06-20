Unlucky 13 looms for the BOE and UK mortgage payers

It’s time for the BOE to declare a ceiling on interest rates at no more than 5 percent, with a moratorium on further moves until the end of the year. (Source: Bloomberg)

The Bank of England has got itself in a bit of a pickle. It is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the 13th consecutive time on Thursday by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. But the misery doesn’t stop there — the futures market is pricing in another 100 basis points of hikes by the end of the year. With the most common mortgage rate climbing above 6 percent this week, policymakers need to talk down those expectations or risk crashing the economy.

Repetitive rate hikes mean neither households nor companies can have any confidence about future financing costs. It’s time for the BOE to declare a ceiling on interest rates at no more than 5 percent, with a moratorium on further moves until the end of the year to properly assess the effects of its unprecedentedly rapid monetary tightening.

The Monetary Policy Committee’s pledge to be data-dependent leaves it at the mercy of backward-looking statistics. Though inflation has slowed from its peak of over 11 percent last year, it's taking much longer than expected for the annual base effects in energy and food to curb price increases — but they will. The May inflation report is due Wednesday, with expectations for a very modest drop to 8.6 percent from 8.7 percent in April. However, the BOE expects inflation to fall back below target well within a three-year horizon. Oddly, it seems to take little comfort from that forecast.

The central bank’s main dilemma is a tight labor market and the accompanying punchy pay growth. Private-sector wages grew at an annual pace of 7.6 percent in April, a scary number for policymakers who are uncomfortable with incomes rising at even half that level. But slowing inflation will help curb pay expectations; the BOE is well aware that labor-market numbers are always outdated but still seems transfixed by them. Remorselessly ratcheting borrowing costs risks pushing the UK economy deep into recession.

The BOE’s own model shows household short-term inflation expectations have been by far the largest driver of wage growth, sometimes as much as two-thirds. It even pointed out in the May monetary policy review that falling headline inflation is expected to be a key driver of projected wage-growth easing. Bloomberg Economics has come to a similar conclusion.

If recession hits later this year, as an increasing number of economists expect, it will be difficult for the BOE to escape the blame. Two-year gilt yields have risen to 5 percent for the first time since 2008, putting them more than 50 basis points higher than 10-year levels in a clear recession warning. The housing market looks particularly vulnerable, with more than 1 million mortgages needing refinancing this year at ever-higher costs for cash-strapped homeowners.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell accompanied a pause on hiking rates by pointing out that a resilient employment backdrop is an asset in creating a soft landing. In an important shift of thinking, he argued that a buoyant job environment will cool on its own with rising vacancies while also underpinning growth. The BOE mindset is still that the tight labor market is a nut that must be cracked with higher rates.

The BOE should have more confidence in the effects of its actions to date, and take comfort from the fact that external supply shocks that triggered rising consumer prices are easing. Its own consumer survey shows inflation expectations over the coming year have diminished to 3.5 percent from a peak of 4.9 percent in August. Energy prices will come down at the quarterly price cap updates in July and October. Similarly, food prices will drop significantly later this year.

The BOE faces an external review of how its forecasting models failed to warn of runaway inflation. According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by the central bank, net satisfaction in its competence is at a record low — but that doesn’t mean it can’t drop further. Overdoing rate hikes and precipitating a recession so soon after the vast pandemic stimulus might pose an existential risk to its independence. Pledging to cap interest rates and take a breather on tightening policy while reviewing the incoming economic data would go some way to restoring the BOE’s credibility.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

