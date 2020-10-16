United States’ lazy approach towards democracy

This week, as the NBA finals ended with a Game 6 victory for the LA Lakers, thousands of fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate, despite the state of California having among the strictest curbs in place to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crowds have been a regular feature of life in the United States for the last couple of months; whether for the large-scale protests that erupted countrywide over the death of African American George Floyd (and also branched off into anarchy and looting), or mask-less anti-lockdown hordes gathering apparently to underscore their freedom, possibly from common sense.

As these mobs made their presence felt, US polity has been gripped by a gripe over how problematic in-person voting may be for the November 3 presidential elections. The solution, proffered by some, is mass mail-in ballots — a process that threatens to take the declaration of results beyond the first Tuesday of November. Given the ideological chasm that has developed in the US and the prospect of violence a contested election outcome could cause, this is a prescription for an ill that could be easily avoided.

After all, the US has an electoral system in place that is among the most accessible for voters. There are days of advance voting available to reduce the rush on election day. There’s also the option of requesting absentee ballots for those who believe they will be unable to vote in person. Instead, introducing the wild card of mail-in ballots, sent unsolicited to homes, adds confusion to the process that will be easily exploited by those who either want to game the system or want to degrade the result.

In fact, US President Donald Trump has also made it clear that he will counter the results if these ballots swing them. This created the possibility of a scenario that will be far more contentious than that witnessed in 2000, as the hanging chads of Florida led to weeks of confrontation between the regiments of lawyers of then Vice-President Al Gore and the ultimate winner, George W Bush. This may very well be why Republicans are rushing through the confirmation of the ninth justice of the US Supreme Court, because that’s where the final accounting may occur.

In a time of unprecedented division, this scenario is hardly heartening. As episodes of armed thugs gunning down opponents have already taken place, giving the animosity even more oxygen is only beneficial to ideologues pushing their agendas.

That these mail-in ballots in their millions are circulating underscores the unserious nature of the American electorate. Americans are willing to wait hours, if not even days, queuing up outside stores for the latest version of the iPhone or the newest iteration of Nike’s kicks — that patience and purpose suddenly becomes a burden when it comes to performing a civic duty.

In 2016, just 55.5 percent of eligible voters turned up at the polls, and even during the enthusiasm witnessed in 2008, that figure barely crossed 57 percent. In contrast, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India saw 67 percent of the electorate participating in the process. That too, without the crutch of advance voting. As the assembly elections in Bihar take place around the same time as the US polls, and as the coronavirus crisis continues in India, there’s a distinct lack of complaint over the degree of difficulty in voting, unlike in the US.

While this phenomenon has been accentuated during this cycle in the US, making the simple process of turning up to cast a ballot has even earlier been projected as one too onerous for its citizens. In earlier years, there have been oft-repeated canards of voter suppression just because electors were expected to prove their identity. Such an excuse is also absent in India, where there’s actually the voter ID that even the poorest and the infirm brandish as symbols of their power in the democracy.

It may be that the United States has reduced elections to entertainment, shorn of the seriousness it deserves. That may also be why it elected a television host as its President in the first place. However, this lazy approach to democracy could lead to a post-November 3 situation that will only diminish the sanctity of the system. At a time when liberal democracy is increasingly under threat that ought to be unwelcome anywhere.