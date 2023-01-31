Budget 2023: Attract private investment in infrastructure to boost growth

India aspires to become a global economic power and has outperformed its peers in terms of economic growth over the past few years, despite the COVID-19 setback and other geopolitical challenges. While a majority of currencies depreciated against the US dollar in 2022, the depreciation of the Indian rupee was relatively lower. The government of India gave a strong push to critical public infrastructure with an allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore to capital expenditure i.e., about 19 percent of the total expenditure in the FY2023 budget. With an overarching focus on capital expenditure – 34.5 percent higher allocation than in the previous year equivalent to 2.9 percent of the projected GDP – the Union government hoped to create a multiplier effect on the economy.

Consequently, the country attracted foreign investments and saw economic growth in high-skill sectors. However, job creation remained a challenge with only 40 percent of the working-age population being employed. As far as the private sector is concerned, investments have rather dwindled in the past few years. The National Monetisation Pipeline which aims to unlock value in brownfield projects by engaging the private sector and the Gatishakti which aims to provide a competitive advantage in manufacturing may help boost capex and thereby the economy.

Invest in Urban Infrastructure

Almost 40 percent of India’s population will reside in urban cities by 2030. To cater to the demands of the growing urban population, significant investment is required not only in the creation of urban infrastructure but also in ensuring long-term stability and sustainability. Although critical services of public transport, power, water and sanitation and housing were in focus, welfare spending i.e., prioritisation of health and education sectors remained deficient even as policies recommend a significant percentage of GDP be spent in these areas, and concerned ministries demand significantly more. The FY23 budget allocation of Rs 27,341 crore for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) also proved to be insufficient considering the urban challenges that India faces.

Special attention needs to be paid to the existing gaps in urban infrastructure space and a comprehensive plan is required to improve the participation of municipal bodies in the provision of quality infrastructure. Tedious procedural challenges that are counter-productive must be simplified to achieve progress at a faster pace.

A large chunk of capital expenditure was allocated to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (25 percent) followed by the Ministry of Railways (18 percent). Allocation of a lion's share for job-creating heavy infrastructure sectors like railways and roads signifies the growth mindset that the government has adopted for leveraging foreign investments by smoothing logistics. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to construct 14,000 Km of new highways by FY24 to achieve the target of developing 25,000 km of highways by the end of FY24. A significant hike in budget allocation is, therefore, expected for NHAI. Similarly, in the wake of the modernisation of the Indian Railways, the government enhanced its FY23 "Rolling Stock Production Program", and it is expected that manufacturing of energy-efficient 'Vande Bharat' trains will be further increased along with the introduction of hydrogen fuel-based trains. Considering the government's vision of exporting Vande Bharat trains globally, the upcoming budget is expected to allocate more funds to the Ministry of Railways. Further, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project is expected to receive a major push in the FY24 budget. Strengthen Infrastructure It is important to ensure long-term resilience as much as building infrastructure. Certain mechanisms to build resilience and decrease the economic impact of setbacks have evolved over time including fiscal responsibility legislation, monetary policy framework, and the National Disaster Management Policy but more needs to be done along these lines to strengthen India's economic resilience. Investment in digital infrastructure and use of new-age technology applications like the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the key to developing warning systems to contain risks and must go higher up on the ladder. Attract Private Sector International Monetary Fund's (IMF) appreciation of the observed improvement in India's infrastructure indicates that the steps taken by the government have borne the desired fruits. It is expected that the government may increase its share of contribution to urban infrastructure development in Budget 2023 to ensure quality service provision, enhanced standard of living and stimulate urban employment. The path ahead of India's growth story continues to be led by capital expenditure for infrastructure creation, especially for roads and railways, due to their capacity to spend more and spend fast. Prioritising and investing in health and education sectors, as well as digital infrastructure at par with global benchmarks, will contribute to the multiplier effect, owing to the cross-sectoral benefits. But the question remains, how can private investment be attracted for capital expenditure to develop infrastructure in India? It is hoped that with the multiplier effect kicking in and logistics improving, private investment will also fire up as public sector participation (PSP) is not only viable but also a desirable and efficient way to improve the nation's infrastructure. Private involvement will help achieve the desired long-term outcomes by employing efficient delivery and technical capability. A consultative approach should be adopted with states and market leaders to improve the investment climate. Interest-free loans are expected to increase to further incentivise states to contribute to capital expenditure. Fiscal incentives, such as tax credits, enhanced tax deductions and grants are expected to be provided to private players to rope them into participating in the scheme of the Union government to achieve economic revival through resilient infrastructure. (With inputs from Maansi S Shah) Abhaya Agarwal is Leader – Infrastructure, Government and Public sector and Maansi S Shah is a senior professional, EY India. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

