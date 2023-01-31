 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Attract private investment in infrastructure to boost growth

Abhaya Agarwal
Jan 31, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Private involvement will help achieve the desired long-term outcomes by employing efficient delivery and technical capability. A consultative approach should be adopted with states and market leaders to improve the investment climate

With an overarching focus on capital expenditure the Union government hoped to create a multiplier effect on the economy.

India aspires to become a global economic power and has outperformed its peers in terms of economic growth over the past few years, despite the COVID-19 setback and other geopolitical challenges. While a majority of currencies depreciated against the US dollar in 2022, the depreciation of the Indian rupee was relatively lower. The government of India gave a strong push to critical public infrastructure with an allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore to capital expenditure i.e., about 19 percent of the total expenditure in the FY2023 budget. With an overarching focus on capital expenditure – 34.5 percent higher allocation than in the previous year equivalent to 2.9 percent of the projected GDP  –  the Union government hoped to create a multiplier effect on the economy.

Consequently, the country attracted foreign investments and saw economic growth in high-skill sectors. However, job creation remained a challenge with only 40 percent of the working-age population being employed. As far as the private sector is concerned, investments have rather dwindled in the past few years. The National Monetisation Pipeline which aims to unlock value in brownfield projects by engaging the private sector and the Gatishakti which aims to provide a competitive advantage in manufacturing may help boost capex and thereby the economy.

Invest in Urban Infrastructure

Almost 40 percent of India’s population will reside in urban cities by 2030. To cater to the demands of the growing urban population, significant investment is required not only in the creation of urban infrastructure but also in ensuring long-term stability and sustainability. Although critical services of public transport, power, water and sanitation and housing were in focus, welfare spending i.e., prioritisation of health and education sectors remained deficient even as policies recommend a significant percentage of GDP be spent in these areas, and concerned ministries demand significantly more. The FY23 budget allocation of Rs 27,341 crore for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) also proved to be insufficient considering the urban challenges that India faces.