Budget 2023: FM pins hopes on textbook play of capex multiplier

Gaurav Choudhury
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

There are, however, headwinds that need factoring in. These include: a rebound in the Chinese economy, persistently shaky global financial conditions, uncertainties and shifting geo-political developments, disorder in global trade, and knock-on effects on inflation due to rising crude oil prices

The decision to raise capital expenditure by 33 per cent appears to be primarily driven by this assumption.

How do you spot a revival in a broader economy? The signals are found in the neighbourhood markets and car showrooms. Household spending is a proxy for two broad things: people’s stable income; and their confidence in future income levels.

A family’s decision to buy a consumer durable product, such as a car or a house is primarily driven by what it thinks its future levels are likely to be. This is because most middle-class families buy houses and cars on loans. In the cases of houses, the loans are of a longer period, usually spanning 10-15 years. Therefore, consumer confidence in future income streams is as much an important component as their current income levels.

Household income levels, present and future, reflect the economic activity in the broader business landscape. Companies decide to invest when they foresee greater demand for their products. This prompts them to expand, invest in new capacity lines and hire more people. The resultant employment generation leads to higher income levels, encouraging people to spend more.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has placed her bets in the Budget for 2023-24 on this textbook assumption of economic multiplier to play out in the real economy. The decision to raise capital expenditure by 33 per cent — from Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23 to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24 — appears to be primarily driven by this assumption.