Budget 2023 must focus on designing an optimal tax system for India@100

Mukesh Butani
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

India has used tax incentive policies to attract FDI and investment in infrastructure development for several decades. As the FM prepares to present Budget 2023, should she opt for lower tax rates or continue with tax incentives?

How to incorporate new ideas into the theory of optimal taxation remains the prerogative of the Parliament.

Successive Finance Ministers have dealt with the debate on offering direct tax incentives to businesses at the cost of forgone collections and its impact on the fiscal deficit. Though tax economists have consistently held that tax holidays are a no-no, political compulsions and business lobbyists have forced governments to balance the objectives of growth, employment generation and investments in new businesses generating assets with tax collection targets.

Historically and notably in post-1991 reforms, India has used tax incentive policies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote investments in infrastructure development. The incentives can be broadly basketed mainly in two categories – (i) area-based incentives for developing certain states that have been lagging in economic development to infrastructure and (ii) Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Right in the middle of India's three-decade reforms history, virtually in every form of infrastructure – roads, ports, telecoms, SEZs developers, low-cost housing, utilities and those operating in it – emerged an entitled lot of beneficiaries. The jury is out if such incentives have met the economic objectives. Still, it would be incorrect to say that businesses have not benefited from them. On the contrary, there is clear evidence of growth in the bourgeoning IT and IT-enabled companies, mainly representing the world's largest global corporations, and a huge push in infrastructure.

Tracking Giveaways

In its pursuit of transparency, the Union of India, as part of the annual Finance bill exercise, commenced tracking such "giveaways", including tax breaks from which taxpayers benefit. The outcome was a fall in the effective tax rate (measured as a percentage of profitability to tax collection), and a source of worry for economists debating the effects of such policy moves. The Annual Finance Bill and the receipt budget contain a separate statement highlighting the impact of such tax incentives. The segmentation of tax incentives are on the graded levels of profitability, its availability to public or private enterprises and if it extends to the manufacturing or non-manufacturing class of taxpayers. In the Finance bill of 2022-23, the projected revenue forgone by India (in the financial year 2020-21) towards such incentives totals a little over Rs 1 lakh crore to roughly 9 lakh taxpayers. Though the list includes accelerated depreciation, and donations to charitable institutions, which is technically not a tax holiday, it nevertheless gives a peek view of segments of the economy that benefit from the tax holiday policy. The primary beneficiaries are non-manufacturing/services companies (75 percent) with over Rs 100 crore of profits. Further, a large chunk of incentives helped SEZs and infrastructure, including the generation and distribution of power.