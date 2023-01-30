Budget 2023 must focus on designing an optimal tax system for India@100

How to incorporate new ideas into the theory of optimal taxation remains the prerogative of the Parliament.

Successive Finance Ministers have dealt with the debate on offering direct tax incentives to businesses at the cost of forgone collections and its impact on the fiscal deficit. Though tax economists have consistently held that tax holidays are a no-no, political compulsions and business lobbyists have forced governments to balance the objectives of growth, employment generation and investments in new businesses generating assets with tax collection targets.

Historically and notably in post-1991 reforms, India has used tax incentive policies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote investments in infrastructure development. The incentives can be broadly basketed mainly in two categories – (i) area-based incentives for developing certain states that have been lagging in economic development to infrastructure and (ii) Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Right in the middle of India's three-decade reforms history, virtually in every form of infrastructure – roads, ports, telecoms, SEZs developers, low-cost housing, utilities and those operating in it – emerged an entitled lot of beneficiaries. The jury is out if such incentives have met the economic objectives. Still, it would be incorrect to say that businesses have not benefited from them. On the contrary, there is clear evidence of growth in the bourgeoning IT and IT-enabled companies, mainly representing the world's largest global corporations, and a huge push in infrastructure.

Tracking Giveaways

In its pursuit of transparency, the Union of India, as part of the annual Finance bill exercise, commenced tracking such "giveaways", including tax breaks from which taxpayers benefit. The outcome was a fall in the effective tax rate (measured as a percentage of profitability to tax collection), and a source of worry for economists debating the effects of such policy moves. The Annual Finance Bill and the receipt budget contain a separate statement highlighting the impact of such tax incentives. The segmentation of tax incentives are on the graded levels of profitability, its availability to public or private enterprises and if it extends to the manufacturing or non-manufacturing class of taxpayers. In the Finance bill of 2022-23, the projected revenue forgone by India (in the financial year 2020-21) towards such incentives totals a little over Rs 1 lakh crore to roughly 9 lakh taxpayers. Though the list includes accelerated depreciation, and donations to charitable institutions, which is technically not a tax holiday, it nevertheless gives a peek view of segments of the economy that benefit from the tax holiday policy. The primary beneficiaries are non-manufacturing/services companies (75 percent) with over Rs 100 crore of profits. Further, a large chunk of incentives helped SEZs and infrastructure, including the generation and distribution of power.

Unprecedented Move

Though SEZ tax incentives have been discontinued (from 2020) due to the sunset clause, they pertain to the period where SEZ operations commenced before the withdrawal of exemption. In its inaugural 2014 budget, the new government announced a phased reduction of corporate tax rates to 25 percent; however, a combination of factors, including a drop in effective tax rate due to exemptions, prevented former Finance Minister Late Arun Jaitley from walking the path. The outcome was an uncompetitive tax rate structure combined with a penal dividend distribution tax rate of 15 percent for profitable companies. The result was a constant struggle to push up the effective rates, which at its lowest was in the mid-to-late teens. Finally, as investor sentiments continued to stay muted, in a surprise move in September 2019, India announced through an ordinance, a drastic cut across the board in the corporate tax rates (from 30 percent to 22 percent) and for new manufacturing units (from 25 percent to 15 percent). The move was intended to give an impetus to manufacturing, particularly new manufacturing units. The measure was viewed as audacious as the revenues forgone, were to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore, and unprecedented given that the re-elected government had presented its Finance Bill in July, a couple of months before the September ordinance.

The reduction however excluded non-corporate forms of taxpayers who remained at the maximum marginal rate of 30 percent. Though the decision to cut rates came late, in light of the 2014 promise, its timing did rattle policymakers as its implementation was in a year that saw the lowest growth followed by an unexpected pandemic. which has had its most drastic impact on the economy and tax collections. The credit, however, goes to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who, despite the temptation to raise tax rates, stood her ground in two successive budgets to not tamper with it, though the pandemic years did give her a discretion, which she exercised by introducing two additional super surcharges for high networth individuals.

The impact of the incentives on effective tax rate change presently stands at 21.95 percent for manufacturing and 22.83 percent for non-manufacturing. The recent tax collections and the effective tax rate is an incredible achievement, given where it was a decade ago, and revenues forgone in the drastic rate cut of 2019. With momentum on tax collections, India’s effective tax rate will likely improve further.

Tax Rate Conundrum

The question before the Finance Minister is if a lower tax rate or tax incentives is justified, and continuity of incentives, given the circumstances and where the Indian economy is poised. Here are some arguments for and against:



Higher corporate tax is unsuitable for business and growth as it is viewed most economically distortive tax, and hence, most argue that it should be minimal. Nevertheless, it is argued, particularly in developed economies, that large businesses should pay more by sharing the burden to fund equitable recovery in a pandemic-ravaged economy. Moreover, it augurs well for profitable companies that have benefitted from public investments in education, health care and other infrastructure. This philosophy centres around President Biden's 2021 proposal to raise tax rates from 21 percent to 28 percent for funding $2 trillion for infrastructure, R&D and other investments. I doubt if it bodes well for India. Another argument is made out for emerging economies where for promoting infrastructure, there are equitable and political reasons why tax should be low, if not examined as the tax cost burden, which reduces investment and economic debate. Similarly, where a conscious attempt is made to promote new manufacturing, like the 2019 cuts, a production-linked incentive (PLI) seems to have worked better than a reduced tax rate. The same is the argument for startups.





On corporate tax rates, almost a hundred countries whose tax rates ranged between 40 percent and 50 percent in the 1980s came down to 21-22 percent in 2018. This phenomenon, often referred to as the "race to the bottom", was driven by the philosophy that high tax rates act as a deterrent for growth. After the 1997 budget's drastic reduction in corporate tax, India didn't heed the global trend until the 2019 rate cuts. This made our corporate tax rate regressive for at least a decade which was also the golden period of economic growth. Moreover, concessional indirect taxes drove even the stimulus post-financial crisis of 2008. Consecutive Finance Ministers argued to focus on the effective tax rates – sub 20 percent – to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio.





Investors usually prioritise stability and certainty in the tax rate over a low headline rate. While a low corporate tax rate is essential, it is not the critical driver of investment in developing nations. Fiscal policies encouraging incentives and direct subsidies are not viewed as impacting FDI. Hence, it is necessary that incentives are well-directed and benefits are measurable. The success of the PLI programme is a prime example.





The argument that non-manufacturing should be taxed higher than manufacturing leads to a distorted tax structure besides clear discrimination and militating against the fair and equitable principle. It's one thing to say that new manufacturing should be incentivised, but to say that services should be taxed at higher rates than manufacturing defies economic theory. However, there is some justification for offering a concessional rate for pumping the startup ecosystem.





Though it is not easy to let go of tax revenues from the non-manufacturing segment, which comprises a material part of the GDP basket, it's equally incumbent to rationalise the rates and keep differences to minima, if not converge. An 8 percentage points difference (difference between the 30 & 22 percent rates for non-corporate and corporate taxpayers) and 7 percentage points (for manufacturing and services) is too significant a gap. In an era of buoyancy in collections, it is an opportune time to revisit the rates to, if not merge, at least examine them meticulously to address the distortion. Fundamentally, tax rates should be agnostic to the form of an entity even if there is a basis to justify a concessional rate for manufacturing.





Another variable in the tax rate structure would be the impeding DESH(Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs) Bill to replace the SEZ law. In addition, tax incentives are likely to be offered to units operating from such hubs, adding to another basket of tax incentives in the already long list of revenues forgone.





The final aspect is the design of the global minimum tax (GMT) under a multilateral framework, to which India is a signatory. Tax competition amongst nations would be minimum, and those not adhering to a 15 percent rate in every jurisdiction would attract adverse consequences for most multinationals (called in-scope companies). It offers an opportunity to align domestic corporate tax rates and incentives. Moreover, this rate bodes well with India's Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rate aligned with the multilateral framework, as a critical requirement of the framework mandates the compatibility of tax incentives offered under domestic law. With most eligible tax incentives attracting MAT, this could mean another justification for a reduction in the headline rate applicable for non-manufacturing. Another key feature of the multilateral framework is managing the transition of tax incentives and their compatibility. Such evolution will allow India to align its tax incentives scattered across geographical, new entrepreneurial and manufacturing versus services business structures, including what comes along the DESH bill.

Given the complexity of the Indian economy, it will encounter challenges in designing an optimal business tax system which has long fascinated economic theorists and flummoxed policymakers. Nevertheless, there are clear lessons for us in the past three decades of reforms regarding what has worked and what hasn't. For India@100, optimal theory should guide that policymakers correlate incentives with income-producing ability – like the PLI scheme. Another view in public finance suggests to the modern optimal approach, such as correlation to benefits derived from the government and horizontal theory, that similarly positioned people should face similar tax burden – this needs debate in light of differential taxation rates for manufacturing and services. Whether and how to incorporate such ideas into the theory of optimal taxation remains the prerogative of the Parliament.