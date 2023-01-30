HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023:  Higher allocations needed to achieve India’s healthcare goals 

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi   •

Also, the healthcare industry needs measures to improve ease of doing business to remove deterrents for investments and financing.

Much will depend on the budget’s allocation for healthcare for achieving those goals.
Highlights  India’s public healthcare spending is grossly inadequate at around 2 percent of GDP  The focus should be on primary healthcare to reduce India’s high disease burden  Accessing quality and affordable healthcare continues to be a colossal challenge with just 0.6 doctors and 0.9 hospital beds per 1,000 people  India is among the top destinations for medical value travel (MVT) but more policy support is needed to develop it as an organised sector  The budget should clarify the roles of central and state governments for product registration, approval jurisdictions and simplify processes  High cost of financing is a major...

