Budget 2023:  Higher allocations needed to achieve India’s healthcare goals 

Highlights India’s public healthcare spending is grossly inadequate at around 2 percent of GDP The focus should be on primary healthcare to reduce India’s high disease burden Accessing quality and affordable healthcare continues to be a colossal challenge with just 0.6 doctors and 0.9 hospital beds per 1,000 people India is among the top destinations for medical value travel (MVT) but more policy support is needed to develop it as an organised sector The budget should clarify the roles of central and state governments for product registration, approval jurisdictions and simplify processes High cost of financing is a major...