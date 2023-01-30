 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 needs to play the hard ball on fertiliser subsidy

Uttam Gupta
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

In a business-as-usual scenario, there won’t be any respite from a high fertiliser subsidy. Things could change if the Modi government plays the hard ball in Budget 2023 by going for measures such as urea decontrol and direct benefit transfer (DBT) or a significant increase in maximum retail price

Fertiliser subsidy is payments made to manufacturers or importers to cover the excess of the cost of production/import and distribution.

Propelled by the need to return to a fiscal consolidation path, the Union government is keen to rein in major subsidies. It wants to slash fertiliser subsidies from the likely actual of around Rs 2.50 lakh crore during the current fiscal year (FY) to Rs 1.40-1.50 lakh crore during FY2024. Going by the past trend, this seems unlikely. During FY2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted an outgo of Rs 70,000 crore on fertiliser subsidy but the actual turned out to be Rs 1.38 lakh crore. During FY2022, the budget estimate (BE) was Rs 80,000 crore but the actual was double at Rs 1.62 lakh crore. For FY2023, BE was Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Against this backdrop, even if Sitharaman targets Rs 1.50 lakh crore for FY 2023-24, the year will end up with huge slippage. Fertiliser subsidy is payments made to manufacturers or importers to cover the excess of the cost of production/import and distribution (or cost of supply) over a low maximum retail price (MRP) they are directed by the Union government to charge from the farmers. The subsidy on each tonne of fertiliser produced (or imported) and sold is nothing but the difference between the cost of supply and MRP. When multiplied by the total quantity of fertiliser sold in a year, it gives aggregate subsidy payments.

The two crucial factors are MRP and the cost of supply. Given the massive political ramifications of any hike in MRP and a spate of elections during 2023/2024, the government won’t dare to bring about even a small hike in retail prices. As for the cost of supply, India is overwhelmingly dependent on imports: 50 percent of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), 100 percent of muriate of potash (MOP), nearly 100 percent of phosphoric acid and ammonia (raw materials used in making non-urea fertilisers),  and over 30 percent of urea are imported. Even for making domestic urea, natural gas is imported for at least 1/3rd of its requirement.

Import dependence