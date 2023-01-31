HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Here’s how the FM can manage the growth-fiscal deficit trade-off  

Yuvika Singhal   •

The Union budget will have to tread a fine path between supporting growth and pruning the fiscal deficit 

Keeping in mind the impending slowdown in global growth and its likely impact on India, Budget 2023-24 will have limited space for fiscal consolidation.
Every budget must be pro-growth – this is an annual ask from the finance minister. On the cusp of striding into FY24, the need to bolster domestic growth stands amplified amidst the impending slowdown in global growth. The IMF and the World Bank have significantly pared their 2023 global growth forecasts – a prognosis of tougher times ahead. In addition to the global spillovers, the domestic economy will also face headwinds to growth via the accelerated pace of monetary...

