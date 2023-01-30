Budget 2023: What the fintech space expects from the FM

Fintech in India has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors including a large and young population, increased access to technology, and supportive government policies. Some key areas of growth in the Indian fintech industry include digital payments, digital lending, and insurance technology. The fintech market in India has been one of the fastest-growing technology segments globally with an expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18% from 2022 to 2030F. Fintech expectations from the Union budget...