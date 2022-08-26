Uniform branding of fertilisers a risk for domestic industry

The government pays for fertiliser subsidy through its nose and is now seeking credit for it. The government has directed all fertiliser companies to sell their products under a single brand name, reports Business Standard. Fertiliser products will sport simple names such as Bharat urea, Bharat DAP, the report explains. Currently they are sold under brand names of the companies, for instance Gromor urea by Coromandel International. Fertilisers are hugely subsidised by the government to make them affordable for farmers. In urea, as much as 70 percent of...