Unified tariffs will aid gas buyers, benefits uncertain for companies

R. Sree Ram   •

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board plans to implement unified tariff regulations for natural gas infrastructure from April 1, 2023

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)
Highlights Unified tariff regulations aimed at achieving one nation one grid and one tariff Customers transporting fuel over longer distance and multiple pipelines will benefit Currently, customers pay additional tariffs for using multiple and inter-connected pipelines Final tariffs to determine earnings benefits for companies Subdued natural gas volumes and under-utilisation of pipelines remain a challenge The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has issued several amendments to implement the ‘Unified Tariff’ regulations from April 1, 2023. The changes are aimed at creating a unified...

