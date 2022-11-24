 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine war unsettles multilateralism and Western binary, but it's advantage India

Jayanth Jacob
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Russia is certainly the villain in the ballrooms and high tables of international diplomacy now. Take the three major summits of world leaders that Asia hosted in the past 10 days

The war in Ukraine has been stressing the global order, testing its resilience to adapt to newer challenges that the conflict poses to existing multilateral formats, energy, and food security.

It remains the ultimate test to the Western binary that either you are with us or against us on this, which is totally untenable to countries such as India.

Russia is certainly the villain in the ballrooms and high tables of international diplomacy now. Take the three major summits of world leaders that Asia hosted in the past 10 days. So palpable was the angst among the Western countries as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and response to it roiled the global economy, and left a trail of protests across countries in Europe over rising costs and inflation. Unfortunately, the way Russia has been singled out by the West is not making much of a difference to the actual situation on the ground for many countries around the world.

Though Russia has been put under a slew of sanctions, Moscow is far from crumbling, but both intended and unintended consequences of rigid positions are spelling troubles for everyone. Russia’s current economy seems to have been helped by a bumper grain harvest this year. Russia has produced more than 150 million tonnes of foodgrain in 2022, enabling it enough to send some to Africa free of charge to score some diplomatic brownie points.

But the noises from the West in multilateral formats continue to be monochromatic. At the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in Bangkok, Thailand ended with a declaration, which is like a carbon copy of the United Nations resolution deploring “in the strongest terms” Russian ‘aggression’ against Ukraine, while factoring differing views. The fact is that such statements of rebuke are not making any actual difference.

Most APEC countries are decelerating and at least one-third of the world is gearing up to face a recession.