 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Ukraine War: The US is losing the messaging war to Russia

Mihir Sharma
Mar 07, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Messaging that worked when Ukraine stood up to a terrifying ex-superpower isn’t as persuasive when its military no longer looks like the underdog. Emerging nations wants to hear the West talk less about “defending Ukraine” and more on “seeking peace"

A Ukrainian infantryman takes cover in a partially dug trench along the frontline facing Russian troops on March 5, 2023 outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian troops as part of an offensive to encircle Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Here in New Delhi, policy makers are beginning to worry. India’s long-awaited presidency of the G-20 grouping is turning out to be even more difficult than they anticipated.

Indian leaders hope the G-20 can effectively replace the various other atrophied organs of multilateralism. But two major summits in recent weeks ended without a joint communique, with countries so sharply divided over the war in Ukraine that they could not even sign up to a common statement on other pressing issues.

This is a clear step backwards from the Bali G-20 summit last year, where leaders managed to agree on a paragraph about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Similar language seems to have been unacceptable to Russian and Chinese representatives this time around. Their unwillingness to cede any ground on paper appears to have grown over the months that the Russian military has ceded actual ground in Ukraine.

They are responding, also, to a changed atmosphere among “neutral” nations in Asia and Africa. New Delhi’s Raisina Dialogue is one of the rare platforms that foregrounds the emerging world’s approach to global problems. (Full disclosure: The event is co-hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, where I work.) There, last week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the crowd shortly after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.