Ukraine War: How serious is the risk of stagflation in India?

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has stoked stagflation worries across the globe. Stagflation is the double whammy of high inflation and low economic growth.

While the endgame of the Ukraine crisis and, thereby, its impact on India are still unravelling, the National Statistics Office has released the latest GDP estimates. The growth rate in FY22 is now estimated at 8.9 percent, lower than the previous estimate of 9.2 percent, partly due to an upward revision of growth in FY21 (from minus 7.3 percent to minus 6.6 percent).

While the fresh growth estimate is not a stellar figure, it is still indicative of a definite recovery from the crisis of FY21. Two factors have helped, other than the low base. First, massive policy support (expansionary fiscal policy and accommodative monetary policy) and second, business continuity (thanks to vaccines and limited lockdowns). The average annual price of Brent crude oil was around $70 in 2021. What has changed now is the external environment, and the price of Brent crude oil.

A few days back Brent crude oil crossed $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. India imports 85 percent of its oil needs. Therefore, higher international oil prices can pass-through to the domestic economy resulting in higher petrol, diesel, and LPG prices. A 10 percent increase in crude oil price is likely to increase inflation in India by 30 basis points. A more substantial increase in oil prices will create difficulties for both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government.

With the last quarter of FY22 expected to underperform due to the Omicron shock, higher energy prices can inflict further damage to growth going into FY23. Retail inflation is already at the upper limit of the RBI’s target band (see figure). In fact, it has been on an upward trajectory since September. Yet we did not have stagflation because growth chugged along and the jobs situation recovered as a result. Unemployment rate was 6.57 percent in January — the lowest since March 2021.

Source: CMIE, MOSPI

The COVID-19 shock was a mix of demand and supply shocks, hence inflation stayed within bounds. The Ukraine crisis is a pure supply shock. In such a situation, combined action from fiscal and monetary authorities will cause prices to shoot up. So, it is advisable for the RBI to shift its focus back to the inflation mandate. Also, it is sitting comfortably on record high forex reserves worth $633 billion, and can release a part of it to prevent rupee depreciation.

This will partly help to reduce the oil import bill in rupee terms, and soften the inflationary impact. On its part, the government can deploy its strategic oil reserves to meet any shortage. India’s refineries are already using their long-term contracts with West Asia to crank up production.

If the Ukraine crisis blows over soon, then oil prices will come down. But in the worst-case scenario, if oil continues to climb, the government has to absorb some of the pain by cutting excise duties. Unlike many other countries, the Indian government has not exhausted its fiscal ammunition during the COVID-19 period, and can continue supporting the economy for another year.

While in the short term, the economy may have to brace for a dose of higher inflation, stagflation is unlikely as unemployment rates may not shoot up commensurately. As per macroeconomic theory, the extent to which an economy stays in disequilibrium (i.e. high involuntary unemployment) is dependent on wage rigidity. In India, wage growth has been tepid in the COVID-19 period, and real wages have fallen in the rural non-agricultural sector (representing a majority of the workforce).

While this is a concern for consumption demand and inequality, it also means that the risk of de-growth is far greater than the risk of stagflation. Clearly, the government has to continue to do the heavy lifting of supporting demand in the economy for some more time to come. For instance, the government can extend the PLI (Production Linked Incentives) scheme to more job-generating sectors, expand the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme), and frontload MNREGA spending.

Lastly, a long-term consequence of the Ukraine crisis is that the government is likely to speed up its move towards electric vehicles, and alternative energy. In a world of global shocks, it is salient that we reduce our import dependence for oil and diversify our primary energy mix. This will require stockpiling whenever global prices are favourable, bigger push towards renewables, research on energy efficiency, higher spending on E&P (exploration and production), and urgently fixing the natural gas pricing model to encourage higher domestic production of this cleaner and cheaper resource.