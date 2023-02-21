 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Age of Warfare: Acing technologies, tactics that helped Ukraine neutralise Russia’s firepower is every military’s goal

Raj Shukla
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Some military paradigms have been trashed, others reinforced. Technological edge matters more than ever. The abiding lesson from the year-long conflict for militaries worldwide including India is to focus on wide spectrum preparedness, arduous slogs and long haul industrial sustainment

Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (File image)

It all began in February 2022 as an attempted surgical occupation of Ukrainian cities by Russian armed forces, considered the world’s fifth largest in terms of personnel. But that dissolved into a grinding back and forth of infantry-tank assaults punctuated with massive artillery, missile and drone strikes. Over the past one year, the most striking feature has been Ukrainian creativity in weaving smart technological prowess into trench warfare skills to evolve a unique brand of military resilience that has helped liberate 54 per cent of the territories that the Russians had seized since February 24, 2022.  The conflict has thrown up a host of valuable lessons in statecraft and warfighting, for our collective reflection. I list seven here.

Need Modern But Tenacious Army

One: the conflict has breached the long standing norm against territorial conquest. In consequence, the instrument of force has returned decisively  to the centre of the power calculus. Two distinct conflict dyads seem to be emerging : one in Europe, the other in the Indo – Pacific.

Given the ballooning strategic uncertainties around India, the surest guarantor for peace in the coming decades, will be a modern, joint, calibrated, technologically enabled, ready, instrument of force : each one word descriptor, indicative of deep military capacities that take decades to create. Comprehensive and wide-angled resourcing of the military is therefore critical.  Crafting a war winning instrument in the highest state of combat readiness, should be a priority for Indian statecraft to focus on.

Two: Many paradigms regarding the “character of war” have been upended. Most notable amongst them being that all-out wars are a thing of the past and that modern  conflicts will be sharp and swift. The abiding lesson from the conflict for militaries worldwide, is to focus on wide spectrum preparedness, arduous slogs and long haul industrial sustainment.