Ukraine flare-up: How oil price surge could play spoilsport in Centre's funding plans for roads

Representational image.

With no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and as oil supplies tighten as a consequence, the Brent oil price shot through the roof, piercing US$110 per barrel on Wednesday. One of the myriad fallouts on home ground is that India’s budgeted funding plans for infrastructure could go awry in the near term. Although the correlation between high oil prices, war and domestic infrastructure seems rather far-fetched, here’s why industry experts feel it may jeopardise funding plans as envisaged...