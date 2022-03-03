English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Ukraine flare-up: How oil price surge could play spoilsport in Centre's funding plans for roads

    Soft crude oil prices between 2015 and 2021 had allowed the central government to raise cess to a peak of Rs18/litre by September 2021 from Rs2/litre in FY2015 

    Vatsala Kamat
    March 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    Ukraine flare-up: How oil price surge could play spoilsport in Centre's funding plans for roads

    Representational image.

    With no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and as oil supplies tighten as a consequence, the Brent oil price shot through the roof, piercing US$110 per barrel on Wednesday. One of the myriad fallouts on home ground is that India’s budgeted funding plans for infrastructure could go awry in the near term. Although the correlation between high oil prices, war and domestic infrastructure seems rather far-fetched, here’s why industry experts feel it may jeopardise funding plans as envisaged...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war makes oil bubble, take guard!

      Mar 2, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed stares at Volcker moment, Putin’s furniture says a lot, ABC of PLI, recovery tracker, chart of the day and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers