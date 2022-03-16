Ukraine effect | Too early for contrarian buy call, says Bank of America survey 

The disconnect between the downbeat expectations about economic growth and investor’s allocation to equities is finally being corrected, says the Bank of America survey of fund managers for March 2022. Growth expectations among global fund managers are now at their lowest since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. Global profit expectations are at their lowest since April 2020. The survey says previous instances of such low levels of growth were during the LTCM crisis, the bursting of the dotcom bubble...