UBS takeover of Credit Suisse and Swiss government's 100-billion franc backstop should contain the chaos

Paul J Davies
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

The deal has been welcomed by the central banks of the US, UK and Europe – each fretting about the potential for further fallout from a Credit Suisse collapse. A coordinated program to supply dollars to the global financial system has also been announced

Once the world knows a bank is in government-led talks about a rescue deal, then it’s a deal that has to be done. Credit Suisse Group AG could not afford to go into the opening of Asian markets with its own national authorities having questioned its viability.

The Swiss government said it had to act after heavy deposit outflows late last week. The Swiss National Bank’s $54 billion liquidity support handed to Credit Suisse on Wednesday didn’t restore faith. Opening on Monday without a solution in place would have very likely meant a death spiral for Credit Suisse and mayhem for markets.

UBS Group AG is the reluctant rescuer even at a bargain price of roughly $3.25 billion, paid in UBS shares. Credit Suisse’s last reported tangible equity value was about $45 billion. UBS is picking up its local rival for just 7 percent of what it should be worth -- and little more than double what Saudi National Bank paid for just a 9.9 percent stake late last year. In addition, $17 billion of junior debt designed to be written down in a banking failure is being wiped out completely. Plus, Switzerland is giving UBS a near-$10 billion guarantee over losses on certain assets, after UBS has taken an initial $5.4 billion of losses.

As the government-preferred buyer, UBS had a strong hand and drove a very hard deal. The cost to Credit Suisse stock and junior bondholders and to the Swiss government covers a lot of potential asset losses. Even at such a price, the deal is not without risks for UBS: The cost of insuring its bonds against default jumped on news of the takeover. When JPMorgan Chase & Co. took over Bear Stearns for just $2 per share in 2008 and with a similar but larger government guarantee on certain asset losses, it still ended up regretting the trade.