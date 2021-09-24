Tyre companies to benefit from gathering tailwinds

Tyre stocks are on a roll. Stock prices of frontline tyre companies such as Apollo Tyres, MRF and CEAT have risen by 10-15 percent in the past couple of weeks. After a weak June 2021 quarter, a host of factors are beginning to play out in their favour, putting companies’ revenue and profitability in a sweet spot. The key driving force for investor optimism is a fall in domestic rubber (RSS-Grade 4) prices. They are down 15 percent over a...