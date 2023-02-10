Two male private equity heads aren’t better than one woman

English
    Are two male private equity heads better than one woman? Unlikely

    Lionel Laurent
    February 10, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    How do you replace one of the few top female leaders in French finance? Put two men in charge instead.

    That’s not a joke. The Decaux family has wrested leadership control from Virginie Morgon at private equity firm Eurazeo SE — where she was dubbed finance’s “wonder woman” after a decade-long rise to the top job — and replaced her with a new executive board chaired by Christophe Baviere and William Kadouch-Chassaing. The pair will rotate the chairman and chief executive officer roles every year; not exactly governance best practice, even if the roles are better off separated. It’s reminiscent of the brotherly power-sharing at the billionaire family’s JC Decaux SA advertising business.

    It’s a story that says a lot about the sharpness of the knives out for Morgon, but also the clumsiness of those wielding them.

    End of an Era | Eurazeo's assets have grown under Virginie Morgon but its share price hasn't