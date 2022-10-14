Twitter employees ‘battle-weary’ as Elon Musk deal drags on

Oct 14, 2022 / 10:44 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Representative image: Reuters)

Hannah Murphy and Dave Lee in San Francisco On the walls of Twitter’s offices around the world — in San Francisco, London and New York — neon signs light up encouraging employees to #lovewhereyouwork. But over the past six months, the mantra has become difficult for many to live by. Since April, Twitter staff have become Silicon Valley’s most pitied workforce, left in an uncomfortable limbo after Elon Musk made his uninvited $44bn bid for the platform, before attempting to pull...