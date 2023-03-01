Trying to replace China’s supply chains? Look what's happened to Vietnam

So much for the great Vietnamese supply chains that were going to replace China’s and save globalisation.

Over the past few years, analysts and consultants have eagerly pondered whether the Southeast Asian nation would edge in on its northern neighbor’s manufacturing prowess and export exuberance. Vietnam was seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the US-China trade conflict.

Recently, however, Vietnam’s allure as version 2.0 of the world’s factory floor has receded sharply. News trickling out of the country doesn’t bode well for companies looking to expand existing operations, or set up new ones there. Industrial production fell sharply in January, as did the number of those employed in the sector. Manufacturing activity contracted. Meanwhile, Vietnamese are turning to moonlighting and side hustles as blue-collar work slows. Wages continue to remain low and inflation is biting. Adding to the gloom, one of the largest shoemakers for Nike and Adidas, Taiwan’s Pou Chen Corp., is planning to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant.

A pile of niggling domestic issues are making it tougher to do business in Vietnam, too. An anti-graft campaign that led to the sudden resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc spooked investors. Vietnam was supposed to be stable, and this leadership change only served to highlight the emerging market-feel of volatile politics intertwined with business decisions and processes like getting permits, approvals, licenses and subsidies. That’s disruptive for foreign firms whose executives can quickly fall out of favor as officials in power come and go, delaying investments. Meanwhile, the country’s property sector faces a worsening debt crisis with its developers delaying repayments. For potential manufacturers, setting up with the help of domestic funding — as was the case in China — may prove challenging as it requires a lot more ongoing investment for working capital and trade finance. Much like the rest of the world, labor is becoming a prickly issue. After at least 28 strikes in 2022, in January, 600 workers in Ho Chi Minh City protested their Japanese employer Toyo Precision Co.’s meager year-end bonus at the sewing-machine-part facility, according to local media.

