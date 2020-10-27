Trump's poor response to COVID-19 is costing him the election

With two presidential debates now behind us, it’s become clear that United States President Donald Trump’s re-election fate is tied directly to his administration’s inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In general, the debates didn't really teach us anything we didn’t already know. Democratic candidate Joe Biden came off as a fundamentally decent person — which, by every account (except Trump’s), he is. The President also met expectations — he lied repeatedly, made outrageous claims about the "accomplishments" of his administration, and, most importantly, he refused to acknowledge the depth of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, his administration is essentially throwing in the towel. Over the weekend, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was very clear to CNN when he said, “We will not control this pandemic.” We are about to reach 250,000 COVID-19 deaths in the US, and the evidence is clear that it did not, and does not, need to be this way.

This makes me so angry. This is totally unacceptable from Trump’s Chief of Staff, from Trump and the White House to give up on everything else and just wait for a vaccine. A vaccine that will have plenty of non-takers, in part, because Trump has poisoned the topic.

Right this minute, as cases are surging across the US, a countrywide mask mandate would stem the spread and save lives. But that’s not the President’s message, it’s not what the Vice President’s Task Force (which is now, like the White House before it, being overrun with COVID-19 cases) is saying, and the in-person political rallies continue — each one a potential super-spreader event.

Ultimately, this may be what costs Trump the presidency. ‘May’ — because nothing is guaranteed when Trump has attacked the voting process and the Russians are standing by.

Given the circumstances, it’s genuinely shocking that the President has the level of support he has. But, there are holes in that support, especially on the margins, and the administration's embarrassingly poor response to the pandemic is almost certainly the reason. Just a week from election day, it also appears to be the singular issue that can change the minds of people who are still clinging on to Trumpism.

Republicans and those who lean Republican overwhelmingly say the US has done what it could to control the outbreak; but, according to Pew Research, 30 percent think we could have done more. Thirty percent is a big number. In another polling, Pew found that 48 percent of Republicans think the administration gets the facts right about COVID-19 most of the time. Again, that number is sadly and astonishingly high, but it no doubt keeps the President's re-election campaign up at night.

In key states such as Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona, shifts of even a couple of percentage points in voters moving from Trump to Biden could decide the entire election. If less than half of the people who identify with the President's party believe what his administration says about the most important issue in the country, it only takes a small slice of them to have a monumental impact.

As he is wont to do, the President and his allies are reacting to his political hardships by doing what they do best — resorting to cheap, racist attacks on Kamala Harris. At a Trump rally in Georgia, Senator David Perdue deliberately mispronounced Senator Harris’ name on stage. This is a sitting Senator who has served with Senator Harris for years. “Ka-mal-a, Comma-la, Ka-Mala-mala-mala...whatever,” is both awful and familiar.

This is nothing new for Indians in America, and it’s nothing new for Indian American politicians such as US Representative Pramila Jayapal, whose political opponent sent an email to The Washington Post — of all places — calling Jayapal “Jail-a-pal,” and adding this remarkable line, “Truly! How does one correctly pronounce it! ‘Jai a pal’, ‘Jay a pal’ or ‘Jail a pal’?”

The pushback and condemnation of Perdue has been gratifying to see.

Biden is not a cure-all, and becoming President in January 2021 is not going to be an easy task. But, there can be little doubt that a Biden-Harris administration would be much more capable in its response to the pandemic, and much less likely to be overtly racist.

At this point, if those two simple things can’t convince people to limit this President to one term, I don’t know what can.

Sree Sreenivasan is Marshall Loeb Visiting Professor of Digital Innovation at Stony Brook Journalism School in New York, and cofounder of Digimentors, a social, digital and virtual events consultancy. Twitter: @sree. Views are personal.