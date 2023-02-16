 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tripura Elections: Nine charts that plot the state’s political and socio-economic trajectory over the last decade

Jiby Kattakayam
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

For long, Tripura has been an underperformer, trailing national averages on many economic and social indicators. But the state is catching up over the last decade. This makes the outcome of the Tripura assembly elections crucial

Tripura is witnessing a three-corner contest in its assembly elections. (Source: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)

The 2018 assembly elections in Tripura was billed as a fight to the finish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which had governed the state for 25 years by winning five successive assembly elections since 1993. CPM could also boast of a credible face in Manik Sarkar, the incumbent four-term chief minister whose spartan lifestyle and spotless political career had made him one of India’s most respected politicians.

But in the end, BJP’s alliance with tribal party Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the complete collapse of the Congress vote (37 per cent in 2013 to 1.8 per cent in 2018) averted a split in the anti-CPM vote. BJP sneaked ahead with a 1.4 percentage point edge over CPM and the combined BJP+IPFT voteshare outstripped the Left by six percentage points.

Source: Election Commission