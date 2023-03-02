 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Tripura Election Results 2023: Decline in support but Narendra Modi card rescues BJP

Sagarneel Sinha
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The BJP managed to cross the halfway mark despite the huge wave for TIPRA Motha in the tribal areas and the CPM-Congress alliance. But it will worry about the reduced voteshare compared to 2018 and 2019

Tripura CM Manik Saha (extreme right) flashes the victory sign after winning in the Tripura Assembly elections from the Town Bardowali constituency, in West Tripura district, on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The results of the northeastern state of Tripura have brought cheers to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is going to form the government on its own. Till the time of writing this piece, the saffron party has bagged 30 seats and is leading on 2 taking the number to 32.

Its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura has been able to win a single seat – Jolaibari (ST) of South Tripura, which was won by CPI(M) last time. The Left party won 11 seats while Congress won 3.

BJP Withstands Motha Wave, CPM-INC Alliance

The BJP has been able to snatch some crucial seats from CPM. These include Rajnagar (SC), Bagbassa, Chandipur, Kamalasagar and Manu (ST). In the Dhanpur seat, which has been a Left bastion, BJP’s candidate union minister Pratima Bhoumik defeated CPM’s Kaushik Chanda. Present Left stalwart and former chief minister Manik Sarkar has been representing this seat since 1998.