Trapped short sellers can take oil prices higher after OPEC+ surprise output cut  

Shishir Asthana   •

The breach of the crucial $65 per barrel support level and the near record high short sellers in the oil market may have also prompted the cartel to surprise the market.  

Highlights    OPEC+ producers announced a surprise production cut   The cut is of 3.66 million barrels per day, equivalent to nearly 3.7 percent of global demand   Oil prices can rise by 10 percent to above $80 levels  Trapped short sellers can take the price higher in a short time   Oil prices touched a 15-month low recently, prompting the oil-producing cartel – OPEC+ which includes Russia-- to take drastic action. The market expected the cartel to announce a 2 million barrel per day cut but was unpleasantly surprised with a 3.66...

