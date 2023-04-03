Trapped short sellers can take oil prices higher after OPEC+ surprise output cut  

Highlights OPEC+ producers announced a surprise production cut The cut is of 3.66 million barrels per day, equivalent to nearly 3.7 percent of global demand Oil prices can rise by 10 percent to above $80 levels Trapped short sellers can take the price higher in a short time Oil prices touched a 15-month low recently, prompting the oil-producing cartel – OPEC+ which includes Russia-- to take drastic action. The market expected the cartel to announce a 2 million barrel per day cut but was unpleasantly surprised with a 3.66...