Transatlantic inflation surge fuels economists’ fears of overheating

James Politi in Washington, Colby Smith in New York, Chris Giles in London and Martin Arnold in Frankfurt
A surge in the pace of price growth on both sides of the Atlantic has revived economists’ concerns about the risk of overheating, piling pressure on policymakers to consider a faster withdrawal of their unprecedented pandemic-era stimulus policies.
Data published earlier this week showed that US consumer prices rose by 5.4 per cent in June compared to a year earlier, the fastest pace...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will it be a rush hour for startup IPOs after Zomato?
Jul 14, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato IPO all loaded up, SBI Chairman’s take on banking, dream start for Mindtree, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s love for aviation, the ‘ultimate index’, EMs fall from grace and more