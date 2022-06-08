English
    Trafigura warns oil prices could reach ‘parabolic state’ in threat to economy

    Oil prices could rise to $150 a barrel or higher in the coming months

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 8, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Trafigura warns oil prices could reach 'parabolic state' in threat to economy

    David Sheppard and Tom Wilson in London The head of Trafigura has warned that the oil market could reach a “parabolic state” this year with prices surging to record highs and triggering a slowdown in economic growth. Jeremy Weir, chief executive of the commodity trader, said that energy markets were in a “critical” state as sanctions on Russia’s oil exports following its invasion of Ukraine had exacerbated already tight supplies created by years of under-investment. “We have got a critical situation,” Weir...

