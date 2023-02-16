 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trafigura scandal should be a $577 million wakeup call

Mihir Sharma
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

If traders try to keep up business as usual even as the value of critical metals and minerals skyrockets, they are going to face many more attempts at fraud

A truck picks up loads of muck, mineral rich ore and rock, in the Vale Copper Cliff mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Source: Bloomberg)

When Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the world got a glimpse of what awaits supply chains in the future. Sudden supply constraints meant that the prices of many commodities, including metals and rare earths, spiked. Nickel prices, for example, rose by 90 percent  in the first weeks after the invasion.

Many of these materials have specific roles to play in a low-carbon future: The International Energy Agency has predicted that, if the green transition takes hold, demand for nickel might increase 20 times. Most national governments have woken up to this reality and have started to look for ways to secure their supplies of critical materials. Yet, as we have just learned from commodity trader Trafigura Group’s loss of $577 million to possible fraud, the private sector is relatively unprepared for what the future may hold.

It is easy to look at some of these demand projections, do a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation, and predict easy profits. That would be a mistake. When demand in a sector grows by an order of magnitude and its total value increases manifold — rare earths alone will quintuple in value in the coming decades, according to the IEA — then the sector must take a closer look at how it organizes and governs itself.

Trafigura seems to have lost more than half a billion dollars mainly because it failed to check what was in the shipments against which it was lending money to companies associated with Indian metals trader Prateek Gupta. Internally, many questions will be asked: For example, why did the company keep doing business with Gupta even after he became the subject of a fraud investigation in India? Why did it agree to be paid for lending money against nickel shipments in yet more nickel?