Toyota led on clean cars. Now critics say it works to delay them.

Even as other automakers have embraced electric cars, Toyota bet its future on the development of hydrogen fuel cells

New York Times
July 26, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Toyota led on clean cars. Now critics say it works to delay them.

Representative image - hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser (Source: ShutterStock)

Hiroko Tabuchi The Toyota Prius hybrid was a milestone in the history of clean cars, attracting millions of buyers worldwide who could do their part for the environment while saving money on gasoline. But in recent months, Toyota, one of the world’s largest automakers, has quietly become the industry’s strongest voice opposing an all-out transition to electric vehicles — which proponents say is critical to fighting climate change. Last month, Chris Reynolds, a senior executive who oversees government affairs for the company,...

