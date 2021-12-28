Tough business lessons from the pandemic

Dec 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Pilita Clark Boris Johnson is an idiot surrounded by idiots who should stop drumming up “mass hysteria” about Omicron and treat the viral variant as sensibly as leaders in the rest of Europe, Michael O’Leary raged the other week. “They’re not all panicking in Italy or Spain or Germany or Holland,” the blustering boss of the Ryanair airline told a reporter from The Times newspaper in London. Alas, a day after his interview appeared last weekend, the Netherlands imposed a nationwide lockdown...