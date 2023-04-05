 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A $15 billion buyout? Take the money and run

Anjani Trivedi
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

A discounted Toshiba leveraged buyout is as good as it gets for the storied Japanese conglomerate after years of missteps

This is the best price and only buyer Toshiba is going to get in the shortest period of time.

Toshiba Corp finally looks like it has a path forward with one of Japan’s biggest-ever leveraged buyouts on the table. Even if shareholders don’t seem too enthused about the terms, best to take your money and call it a day.

After months of uncertainty and bad news, the storied conglomerate accepted an offer from a consortium of 17 Japanese firms and six domestic banks, led by private equity shop Japan Industrial Partners Inc, or JIP, for a 2 trillion yen ($15.1 billion) buyout. The emergence of clarity in a long-running drama between global hedge funds and an iconic firm pushed the stock price up over 4 percent in the immediate aftermath. Since then, the shares have bumbled along.

Shareholders nickle-and-diming their way out at this point isn’t worth it. Investors deeply involved with the company, like Elliott Management Corp, will likely be able to make this a profitable trade. They can take solace in the fact that corporate governance and activism worked (kind of), the Japanese firm’s misdeeds came to the fore, and solution is in sight. That’s still commendable given Toshiba’s checkered past. From accounting issues to a near brush with bankruptcy, a report that put the Japanese firm’s efforts to block shareholders rights on display, and a $5.4 billion rescue by foreign investors to avoid a delisting, the company’s misdeeds have dragged on and on. But heavyweight hedge funds could only go so far.

It won’t get much better. Closer reading of the late March press releases announcing the tender offer show the disappointing deal is really the only one available. The notice was corrected to justify the deep discount. Initially, it stated the tender offer price was considered the “best price that can be expected,” noting that it’s hard to say whether it will reach a level that can be clearly recommended to shareholders. The language was then amended to say it was a “reasonable exit opportunity” for investors to recover their capital. Not quite a ringing endorsement.