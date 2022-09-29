HomeNewsOpinion

Torrent Pharma makes an expensive bet to expand dermatology business

R. Sree Ram   •

The company is acquiring Curatio Healthcare at 6.9 times FY 23 estimated sales and 23 times operating earnings

Highlights Curatio acquisition catapults Torrent into top 10 companies by sales in dermatology The acquisition valuation is higher than the recent deals in the Indian pharmaceutical sector Torrent has limited presence in the dermatology segment till now and successful scale-up is important Pharmaceutical companies in their rush to expand business in India are driving up prices of the local drug firms. Take the case of Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The company is acquiring Curatio Healthcare at 6.9 times FY23 estimated sales and 23 times operating...

