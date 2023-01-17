 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Head to Tokyo or Seoul for the latest Gucci and Louis Vuitton

Andrea Felsted & Anjani Trivedi
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

The luxury giants are doubling down on Japan and South Korea. That should help offset shopping malaise in China 

Some 30 years ago, the “office lady,” with her Burberry scarf and Gucci bag, was a regular sight on the Japanese subway system. Commuting to work, she epitomized Asia’s leading luxury market, making up about one-third of global top-end sales.
Fast forward to 2019, and it was China reigning supreme for the bling behemoths, with the country’s consumers accounting for 33% of the luxury goods market, according to Bain & Co. Japanese shoppers were just 10%.

The pandemic upended things once more. The reliable and deep-pocketed Chinese buyer all but disappeared, while Americans have filled the void for the past two years. But signs suggest their appetite is cooling too.

To hedge against uncertainty in China and buy time to understand how consumers have evolved, luxury giants have once again turned to Japan and South Korea.
High-end sellers are wise to broaden their horizons. Even with China’s sudden reopening, the market is set to remain volatile: Other countries have issued visa restrictions on Chinese travellers, and luxury executives are still reading the tea leaves around spending habits and the government’s drive for “common prosperity.”

As Chinese citizens begin traveling overseas again, Japan will top their list. Among the considerations when choosing a destination, safety and hygiene (a product of post-COVID paranoia) remain the most important, closely followed by where to get the best deal on a Bottega Veneta clutch or Cartier watch. Japan fits the bill on both counts with citizens wearing masks and following pandemic policies, and a weak yen making luxury cheaper than at home and elsewhere.

So European luxury groups are ramping up initiatives in the country.