To clear the air, India must rank and reward its clean cities

On April 28, the Uttar Pradesh government collaborated with the World Bank to initiate pilot energy projects with the objective of better air quality in cities. This is a welcome move, considering UP is home to 14 of the world’s 50 most-polluted cities of the world, according to 2022 World Air Quality Report by IQAir. The ranking is across 6,475 cities based on the concentration of particulate matter 2.5 micron (PM2.5).

Polluted urban air is not just in UP, but it is a pan-India problem. In 2021, 48 percent of India’s cities exceeded PM2.5 level 50 micrograms per cubic meter, i.e., more than 10 times the World Health Organization guideline. In India, PM2.5 can be apportioned to several anthropogenic activities: transport, electricity generation, industrial processes, construction, stubble burning, and biomass cooking. Deaths in India on account of PM2.5 has increased 2.5 folds in the last two decades. It is alarming that among the top 300 polluted cities of the word, there are 93 Indian cities spread across 16 states and union territories, of which 63 are in the top 100, 35 in the top 50, and 10 in the top 15.

The prevalence of Indian cities among the most polluted cities of the world is a recent phenomenon. China was in a similar situation a decade or two back. In 2007, China was home to 16 of the top 20 polluted cities of the world. In 2013, Beijing’s PM2.5 level was more than 90 micrograms, similar to Delhi’s current level of pollution. Over these years, it reduced to one-third, and Bejing, once infamous as one of the most-polluted cities, exited the list of 300 most-polluted cities of the world.

Among the various steps China took to curb pollution, one of the unique and earliest steps was to introduce an Urban Environmental Quantitative Examination System. This national level system was to assess environmental performance of each city through a composite score on its ambient environmental quality, environmental infrastructure, and environmental management. China publicised these scores in newspapers, TV, and radio. Over time, it caught the attention of the city-mayors. They competed among each other to take actions to improve the scores of their respective cities. This led to rise of a more integrated approach to urban environmental management. The difference it made to Chinese cities is quite visible.

India also can start ranking its 468 Class I cities (those having 100,000-plus population, where 70 percent of the country’s urban population reside) and introduce rewards to city municipalities based on city’s improving performance. India’s central environment ministry can spearhead this ranking and recognition system under National Clean Air programme to create a national movement towards clean local environment.

The success of China is also attributed to its multi-tier ― national, state, and local level ― environment management system. There are environmental protection bureaus at the city levels which are mandated with local environmental policy making and implementation. Greater situational awareness at local level makes municipalities to draw better strategies for protection of environment. India needs similar empowerment of municipalities, which are largely absent in environmental governance framework.

However, as Neil Carter and Arthur Mol in their book Environmental Governance in China argue that decentralisation alone does not lead to greater environmental protection as for local authorities too, economic growth gets precedence over environmental concerns. Hence, the authors suggest that a decentralised system must be coupled with national level mechanisms of local environmental performance measurement. Such measurements will further decentralise with more flexible environmental policy-making and implementation. It would make local leaders and mayors accountable not only for economic performance, but also for improvement in environmental standards in their respective locations.

What gets measured gets managed. John Pratt, the former Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare, once said, “All you have to do is measure something and people will respond.” China has already demonstrated the positive impact of ranking cities as per their environmental performance and backing it with institutions and mechanism for improving environmental quality. India can take a leaf from the Chinese experience and start ranking and rewarding cities, which is the first step towards the exit route from the ranks of most-polluted cities of the world.

Hippu Salk Kristle Nathan is Associate Professor, Institute of Rural Management Anand. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.