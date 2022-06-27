Time is ripe to snap up bargains, says debt investor Howard Marks

Jun 27, 2022 / 08:51 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The time is right to snap up “bargains” in financial markets following a widespread sell-off, according to Howard Marks, one of the world’s most formidable distressed debt investors. “Today I am starting to behave aggressively,” the founder and co-chair of Oaktree Capital Management, said in an interview. “Everything we deal in is significantly cheaper than it was six or 12 months ago,” he added, highlighting drops in the prices of high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, mortgage-backed securities and collateralised loan obligations. The...