Time for the bond market to take one for the Rupee 

Highlights The narrative in local financial markets is now centred around the rupee The RBI may be tempted to tighten more than domestic macro conditions warrant to support the rupee Any revision in the peak policy rate expectations will rattle the markets The RBI will persist with moderate tightness in liquidity The RBI must resist over-reaction The upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will take place amidst one of the most volatile backdrops in global currency and rates markets. Major global central banks (G-7), led...