Time for a BRICS reinsurance company

TK Arun
Dec 05, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

The sensible thing for India to do is to keep buying Russian crude, set up a BRICS Re to offer reinsurance to those who insure the safe passage of Russian crude without price caps to wherever it is welcome, and to keep engaging both sides in the Ukraine war

(Representative Image: Reuters)

Should India worry about the price cap of $60 per barrel the European Union and the G7 have decided to impose on Russian crude? Probably not. What India can probably do is to initiate the creation of a new, large financial company for re-insurance, with multilateral backing. The time has come for a new BRICS Re.

India, China, and some other emerging markets have been buying Russian crude at a discount to the market price of crude, thanks to the West’s boycott of things Russian in the wake of the Ukraine war. India has no reason to change course. The West’s proposed price cap on Russian crude will force many countries to take sides in the ongoing tussle between the West and Russia. India should stick to its stand of taking decisions in its own sovereign interest and, if that calls for it, flouting Western diktat.

Russia will probably refuse to sell crude to anyone who wishes to abide by the arbitrary price cap. The price cap, let us be clear, is a step back by the major Western powers from the boycott they had proposed. Having realised the economic and political repercussions of boycotting oil from Russia, and pushing up the price of oil from elsewhere, the Western powers have now changed tack and adopted its new strategy. This is an attempt to eat your cake and have it, too.

They want Russian oil to continue to flow, but deny Russia a share of its revenue by repressing its export price, and thus punish it for its war on Ukraine. Come Christmas, they hope to sit as smug as little Jack Horner, who, it may be recalled, sat in a corner, eating a Christmas Pie, put his thumb, took out a plum and said, what a good boy am I.

The mechanism the European Union and the G7 have in mind to impose a price cap is to deny insurance to oil cargoes from Russia billed at any price higher than the cap they prescribe for that period. Without proper insurance, tankers would refuse to take on Russian crude to their intended destinations in Asia, or elsewhere.

Why can’t Russia find alternate insurers, who refuse to knuckle down under EU pressure? Insurers are not in short supply, but reinsurers are. The major financial institutions, from whom the primary insurers buy insurance, are all located in, and thus, controlled by, the West. Out of the largest 15 reinsurance companies, only three are non-Western: Chinese, Korean, and Indian reinsurers figure, respectively at the 8th, 13th and 15th places.