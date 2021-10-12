Tim Harford writes: The Nobel Prize economists turned statistics into insight

David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens. (Image: Twitter/ The Nobel Prize)

Tim Harford Correlation is not causation. Behind that cliché lies an important truth. In January this year, for example, the UK had one of the most stringent lockdowns and one of the highest death rates from Covid. New Zealand had no deaths and few restrictions. Yet, no matter what your favourite YouTube conspiracist might say, lockdowns don’t cause waves of Covid. Waves of Covid cause lockdowns. But while “correlation is not causation” is an important warning, when policymakers come asking questions,...