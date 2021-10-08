Tim Harford: The hidden costs of cost-benefit analysis

Oct 8, 2021 / 01:19 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Tim Harford I began last week’s column by declaring that life is full of difficult decisions. Many of us, faced with such dilemmas, resort to a list of pros and cons. Perhaps the most famous such list is that composed by Charles Darwin in July 1838, as he contemplated proposing to his cousin Emma Wedgwood. Under “Marry” he included: “Children — (if it Please God)— Constant companion, (& friend in old age) who will feel interested in one . . . better than a dog...