English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Tim Harford: One group of people can’t substitute their way out of inflation

    Giffen goods, sliced bread and how inflation hits the poor the hardest

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 12, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Tim Harford: One group of people can’t substitute their way out of inflation

    Inflation is always a little lower than it seems once you allow for such substitutions. But one group of people can’t play that game.

    In a laboratory in College Station, Texas, in 1990, six lab rats pressed levers and lapped at tubes as root beer and tonic water were released. They were participating in the quest for an elusive quarry: the Giffen good. Robert Giffen was born in Lanarkshire in 1837, the year of Queen Victoria’s accession. He would become by turns assistant editor at The Economist, chief statistician at the Board of Trade, President of the Royal Statistical Society and co‑founder of the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will GoAir’s manoeuvre end in a safe landing?

      May 11, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: DGCA needs to strictly monitor airline business, can ONDC compete with Swiggy a...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers