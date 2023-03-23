Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Thyssenkrupp’s steel business could tempt Indian companies to bid

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

The German conglomerate’s plan to separate its steel business may get revived. Indian steel majors may throw their hat in the ring, with investors worrying at its impact on their financials

Domestic investors in steel companies may groan on hearing the news. They will have memories of Tata Steel’s seemingly never-ending mating dance with Thyssenkrupp for merging their steel businesses, that was abandoned after it tripped on the European Union’s anti-trust policy. That was in 2019, there were rumours some years later of talks restarting between the two but nothing came of it. Now comes news that Thyssenkrupp may again put its steel division in the M&A ring, according to a...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers