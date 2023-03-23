Thyssenkrupp’s steel business could tempt Indian companies to bid

Domestic investors in steel companies may groan on hearing the news. They will have memories of Tata Steel’s seemingly never-ending mating dance with Thyssenkrupp for merging their steel businesses, that was abandoned after it tripped on the European Union’s anti-trust policy. That was in 2019, there were rumours some years later of talks restarting between the two but nothing came of it. Now comes news that Thyssenkrupp may again put its steel division in the M&A ring, according to a...