Thyagraj Stadium Controversy | The good, the bad, and the dog walkers

The media trial of IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga prompted a quick response from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which is the cadre-controlling authority of officers belonging to the Union Territories cadre. Accused of forcing athletes to vacate Thyagraj stadium in New Delhi so that they could go for an evening walk with their dog, the officers were not even given time to submit an explanation.

Since transfer in government parlance is not a punishment, Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh and Dugga was posted to Arunachal Pradesh. This will ensure that they will not be able to easily meet each other.

This incident is quite like the police arresting innocents if an incident of violence attracts public uproar. The idea is to quickly satisfy public opinion.

Khirwar was posted in the Delhi government as Revenue Secretary, while Dugga was CMD of Delhi Financial Corporation. In these posts, they should not be having any real influence over the Thyagraj stadium. An enquiry against the officers may have brought out the truth behind the allegations.

It is not known why the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to transfer the officers without any enquiry. It is possible that the officers themselves wanted closure of public controversy and continued media attention. They may have decided to get out of the limelight.

The management of the stadium should now explain why they allowed the officers to use the stadium with synthetic turf, to walk their dog.

The common public receives shabby treatment at the hands of officialdom in their day-to-day dealings. The situation in Delhi may in fact be somewhat better than in most states due to better public awareness, presence of national media, and a more responsive government.

A large number of IAS officers across India, especially the younger ones, are highly empathetic to the plight of the downtrodden, and in their own limited sphere, they do try to improve governance. The nexus of good documents such stories. There have been several cases where officers have shown exemplary empathy in their dealing with the poor, from sending their child to a government school to adoption of the child of a Pulwama martyr.

However, it is also true that many officers, not only of the IAS, but also of the IPS, the IRS, and other services of the Union and the states, are arrogant, and unresponsive. Many times, even influential people find it difficult to meet them in their offices. Long lunch breaks, at their homes, are quite common in several states.

It would, however, be good to remember that from their first posting as sub-divisional magistrate, IAS officers face pressure from local politicians, from a block pramukh to an MLA to an MP to a Minister. It is a constant struggle to stick to the rules, and treat everyone equally, irrespective of political affiliation.

Quite frequently, the MLAs and the MPs can get their district-level officers transferred if their recommendations are not accepted. In fact, officers at the district level who do not belong to the coveted all India services are at the mercy of their ministers, and even the local politicians. The support available to them is very fragile. As a result, the local political bosses, especially of ruling party, have a lot of influence over the officers.

In fact, the alleged incidence of Khirwar and Dugga walking in the stadium, is nothing compared to the compromises the officers make in the top echelons of the state and Union governments.

In their biographies, retired officers mention some cases in which they stood their ground and did not accept the recommendation of their minister or the Chief Minister. It is, however, known that it has become a well-established practice that critical issues are first discussed between the Secretary and the Minister, as well as the CM’s office and PM’s office. The Secretary would then ensure that notes are accordingly written on the file. The art has been so perfected that the Minister or the CMO or the PMO do not have to overrule the proposal submitted by the Secretary. Due to this, there may not be a single dissenting opinion on the files pertaining critical issues.

Having said this, one must acknowledge that there are several exceptions to this practice, and a few officers stand their ground. In such cases, the officers are transferred out rather quickly. That is why, the average tenure of many upright officers in the states is less than a year. Even at the Centre, the sudden transfer of secretaries or joint secretaries is not uncommon.

It is also true that sometimes officers go overboard and propagate the narrative preferred by the ruling government. Such actions can have disastrous consequences as we saw in the case of a Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry blaming Tablighi Jamaat for spreading COVID-19.

Many young officers would have also taken a lesson from the transfer of a Judge of Delhi High Court presumably for remarks against the Delhi Police. What protection can the officers expect if they disagree with the wishes of their political bosses on critical issues? In such a situation, can they frankly record their opinion on the file?

In case of police and other investigating agencies, it is not uncommon to file criminal cases against innocents. Sometimes, it is under political pressure. On other occasions, it is to quickly satisfy public opinion. There have been several cases of fake encounters in the recent past. The report of Justice VS Sirpurkar Commission is only the latest to document the same.

It is unrealistic to expect the IAS, the IPS, the IRS, and other officers to be absolutely rule-bound and fair while their political bosses are manipulative, and care little for rule of law.

The reform of administration cannot be the responsibility of officialdom alone.

Siraj Hussain is an IAS officer who retired as Union Agriculture Secretary. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.