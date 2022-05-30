Thyagraj Stadium Controversy | Losing sight of the woods for the dogs

It is a dangerous trend when media and social media led mobocracy decides on the gravity of crimes

On May 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized over Rs 19 crore in cash from two close aides of a senior IAS officer in Jharkhand. Assets worth about Rs 1.49 crore of a former IAS couple of the Madhya Pradesh cadre were attached as part of a money-laundering probe against them last year. They were dismissed from service in 2014. The Union government has charged 22 senior IPS officers under various sections for their involvement in criminal activities in the last five years. The ED attached properties worth over Rs 8 crore of a former IAS officer of Kerala under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case in 2019. Twelve senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers were forcibly retired in 2019 on charges of corruption, extortion, fraud and sexual harassment.

Despite the above, it is a fact that big corruption cases where senior civil servants have been implicated are relatively less in number. Major accusations against senior civil servants get revealed only as a collateral damage of some political corruption being exposed. Intuitively, the IAS, the IPS, and the IRS officials who are corrupt and powerful are not often caught. Bibek Debroy and Laveesh Bhandari estimate in their book ‘Corruption in India: The DNA and RNA’ that public officials in India are estimated to be cornering ₹921 billion ($12 billion), or 5 percent of the GDP through corruption.

Perhaps the public also understands this aspect and views bureaucrats — lower rung as well seniors — with suspicion and disdain. An unforgiving anger towards all bureaucrats makes the society demand disproportionately harsh action on even relatively minor judgment errors. Our democratic system hands it out, well-mediated by the press on to those who are accused of lesser mistakes. It is comparable to pickpockets languishing in the jail while Mallyas party abroad. It could even be like the 23-year-old man who was jailed for 20 years before being pronounced innocent.

The overflowing hatred and contempt for the Indian bureaucracy was on wide display when media reported that two senior Delhi-based IAS officers accompanied by their dog allegedly deprived athletes of a possible 30 minutes of their extra practice session at a government stadium. The matter is under enquiry, and the officers were transferred out in the meantime. An Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer posted as joint secretary in Government of India used his official letterhead to arrange for tickets to an IPL match for free. This was widely reported by media and he got promptly repatriated to his parent cadre. A freshly recruited and newly married IAS officer of Kerala cadre was suspended from service after media reported that he left for his hometown in Uttar Pradesh instead of being confined in a 14-day quarantine within Kerala after his return from a family trip from Singapore. From media reports and comments, one could gather that the public would be happier if all the erring officers were dismissed from service summarily, or even jailed!

I have no idea about the merits of these cases, and I know only what has been reported in the media. But as mature adults, we do know that the world is not set in black and white. It's a fact that civil servants too are human, and they too err like others in society. Proportionality in punishment, however, mandates that the severity of punishments should be a function of the seriousness of misdemeanour. Possible mistakes are, therefore, categorised on the basis of their gravity, and documented as a rulebook with procedures laid down on how to enforce them. Dispassionate common sense, and a sense of justice and fair play, is paramount in this process. Disciplinary action against civil servants is supposed to consider all these aspects.

However, public outcry is not something that is calibrated, nuanced, or even fair at times. If the public humiliation and punitive action is excessive or unfair, the entire bureaucracy learns a quick lesson — totally corrupt civil servants with godfathers have safe careers, while honest officials who actually try to do things fairly and constructively get into all sorts of unwanted trouble. It is a dangerous trend when media and social media led mobocracy decides on the gravity of crimes and even justifies the accused getting shot dead without trial! This Frankenstein will ultimately pull the rule of law from under the feet of every member of the mob one day.

Losing Sight Of The Woods For The Dogs

There have been a few exceptional news stories that have exposed big corruption, but if objectively observed, it can be said that frivolous, and visually engaging, controversies garner more media attention, and public outrage. With no love lost with anyone, bureaucrats naturally invite brickbats from all around.

The most popular media story in this category is ‘misuse’ of government vehicles which is grossly misleading. Not many know that senior officials are eligible to use government vehicles for private purposes on payment basis, and these are legitimate perks associated with the job. One is yet to see the media apologise to any officer who was publicly humiliated with news showing random videos and pictures of their family using the office car.

Within the system, there exists an intricate web of mutual beneficiaries consisting of corrupt officers, politicians, media persons, and, allegedly even rotten apples in the judiciary. I’ve once witnessed a Chief Secretary admonish a District Magistrate for ordering inspections on the MPLADS work as he felt that the MPs are entitled to a legitimate cut from the contractors. A colleague working in one of the North-Eastern cadres was transferred out as he refused to release exorbitant government advertisements to a particular media house. Another senior colleague heading a public sector behemoth refused to be browbeaten by the contractors and union leaders as he set about genuinely reforming the PSU.

In all three cases above, a distinct strategy of ‘spit and run’ using select media was launched by the adversaries to malign and convince the political bosses to transfer them out. The officer ‘protagonist’ managed to continue in the job only in the third story — so far, that is. The other two were humiliated, and removed after misleading stories were planted to create controversies around them.

Such planned attacks have become routine in most states, and, unfortunately, the honest officers lack personal resources to fight back or the skills to handle the vicious mob. Their young children, and even old parents are made to feel the pain and humiliation as part of this psychological attack. Heavy incentives to side with corruption and punitive action and humiliation for being upright is what largely defines the post-truth era of civil services.

The majority of the well-meaning public doesn’t have the slightest inkling of how the humongous network of political economy functions, or malfunctions, from within. There are daily pulls, pressures, and threats that are either resisted, negotiated or succumbed to by individual government servants while taking numerous decisions — on a daily basis. There are lies, truths and half-truths in this system. Then there are post-truths, and malicious narratives. The all India services like the IAS and the IPS that have to interact more with the public and undertake unpopular regulatory functions in the field end up making more enemies and get attacked from all sides. Unless bureaucrats are totally ungagged, nobody is going to know the complete truth.

In other words, we as a society are pennywise and pound foolish when it comes to tackling corruption and targeting the corrupt. It is rightly said that corruption is like cancer. Advanced chemotherapy attempts to target the cancerous cells specifically with minimum collateral damage to the good cells. But if the treatment isn’t well supervised or if the drug is spurious, you’ll kill all the good cells, and the cancer cells will have the last laugh.





