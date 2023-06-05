In pics | Thousands march in Poland anti-govt protests to show support for democracy

Thousands march in Poland anti-government protests to show support for democracy

Thousands of people marched in an anti-government protest in Warsaw on June 4, with citizens voicing their anger at officials who they say have eroded democratic norms and created fears that the nation is following Hungary and Turkey down the path to autocracy. (Picture Credit: Yahoo News)

The march started at Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office and ended up at the Royal Castle, where the leader of the opposition Civic Platform party, ex-prime minister Donald Tusk hailed the turnout and pledged to win the next election. (Picture Credit: ABC News)

Supporters of this rally have warned that the election might be Poland's last chance to stop the erosion of democracy under Law and Justice amid growing fears that the fall election might not be fair. (Picture Credit: ABC News)

The march was held on the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first partly-free election. (Picture Credit: South China Morning Post)