Thought hiking rates was tough? Wait for the pause

Daniel Moss
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

We all want to see central banks take a breather. It may not be that easy

If breaking up is hard to do, explaining why you want to take a breather comes a close second. Unless confident it’s time for something new, the temptation to equivocate is considerable. In monetary affairs, figuring out what an interest-rate pause looks like — and the degree of conviction behind it — can be a perilous exercise. Calculating when to take five carries no shortage of risks.

Central banks are unlikely to be categoric when they suspend rate hikes in coming months. It may only become clear in retrospect that the hold button has been pressed. For good reason: Inflation is receding, though significantly above target. Global growth is slowing, though by less than feared a short while ago. One juicy piece of data, like a strong jobs number or prices looking a little too sticky, can sway sentiment on the future path of borrowing costs. Will it be one or two more nudges higher, perhaps even three?

The pitfalls of trying to pinpoint the advent of a pause were on display last week when the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its main rate by a quarter point, as forecast by a majority of economists. The sting was in the accompanying statement. The words were just hawkish enough to throw predictions of a coming pause off by a month or two — and push the Aussie dollar higher and bonds lower. Governor Philip Lowe dropped last year’s qualifier that the bank wasn’t on a preset path and said further hikes will be needed.

It’s not so much that Lowe indicated there’s still work to be done that unsettled investors. It’s far too early to call the all clear on inflation, especially given the bank is still under fire for suggesting late last year that rates may not need to rise until 2024. What stood out in the RBA commentary is the absence of any clear indication that a pause was on the table. Records of RBA deliberations in late 2022 showed a suspension was among options the board mulled. “Our job is to call what we think the RBA will do and not what we think they should do,” wrote Gareth Aird at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which now sees the key rate being pushed up to 3.85 percent, from 3.35 percent. He said policy is headed “into deeply restrictive territory.” The risks of an error are multiplying.