 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

This zombie climate tech has earned its chance to shamble on

David Fickling
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Carbon capture and storage has never really gotten off the ground. Now it’s found some backers, which is not a bad thing

Water vapor rises from the NRG Energy Inc. WA Parish generating station in Thompsons, Texas, US. (Source: Bloomberg)

Sometimes energy technologies dominate, then fall from grace — coal, for instance. Others, like solar, grow from nowhere to bestride the world. Crude oil has retained its grip on human society since the beginning of the petroleum age.

Then there’s a fourth category of zombie energy technologies: they never seem to get off the ground but keep shambling forward. Carbon capture and storage, which once promised to pull CO2 from flue gases and bury it underground, fits that category. The handful of full-scale CCS projects established over the past decade mostly lost money or malfunctioned, or both. The technology is mostly seen as greenwashing — a way for fossil-fuel companies to hold out the promise of emissions-abating technologies, while continuing to pollute as much as they ever had.

So news that the world’s largest carbon-capture project is being restarted sounds like a bad joke. The punchline is, if anything, worse: Texas’s Petra Nova facility, sequestering gas from a coal-fired power plant, was using it to drive extra crude out of nearby oilfields. The key factor behind its closure in 2020 and revival now has been the price of West Texas Intermediate. Some climate technology.